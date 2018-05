BRIEF-Akamai Technologies Announces Proposed Offering Of Convertible Senior Notes

May 15 (Reuters) - Akamai Technologies Inc:

* AKAMAI ANNOUNCES PROPOSED OFFERING OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES

* AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC - PROPOSES TO OFFER $1 BILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

* AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC - WILL GRANT INITIAL PURCHASERS OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $150 MILLION IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES ON SAME TERMS

* AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC - INTENDS TO USE A PORTION OF PROCEEDS TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CONVERTIBLE NOTE HEDGE TRANSACTIONS

* AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC - INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $50 MILLION OF PROCEEDS TO REPURCHASE SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK FROM PURCHASERS OF NOTES IN OFFERING

* AKAMAI - ALSO INTENDS TO USE A PORTION OF PROCEEDS TO REPAY AT MATURITY ALL OF ITS $690 MILLION OUTSTANDING OF 0.0% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019