BRIEF-Akamai Technologies Qtrly Shr $0.31, Qtrly Adj Shr $0.79

May 1 (Reuters) - Akamai Technologies Inc:

* QTRLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31; QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.79; ‍​QTRLY REVENUE $669 MILLION, UP 11 PERCENT

* QTRLY WEB DIVISION REVENUE $353 MILLION, UP 16 PERCENT; QTRLY MEDIA AND CARRIER DIVISION REVENUE $316 MILLION, UP 6 PERCENT

* AKAMAI - Q1 GAAP INCOME ALSO IMPACTED BY $23 MILLION FOR LEGAL SETTLEMENTS, NON-RECURRING PROFESSIONAL ADVISORY FEES FOR NON-ROUTINE STOCKHOLDER MATTER

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70, REVENUE VIEW $654.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 GAAP INCOME IMPACTED BY A $15 MILLION RESTRUCTURING CHARGE