May 15 (Reuters) - Akamai Technologies Inc:

* AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SAYS ON MAY 10, CO ENTERED INTO $500 MILLION FIVE-YEAR, REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES - CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, FACILITY CAN BE RAISED TO UP TO $1 BILLION Source bit.ly/2IL76Xu Further company coverage: