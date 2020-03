BRIEF-Akari Reports Fourth Quarter Results

March 31 (Reuters) - Akari Therapeutics PLC:

* AKARI THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

* AKARI THERAPEUTICS PLC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.00

* AKARI THERAPEUTICS PLC - AS OF DEC 31, CO HAD CASH OF ABOUT $5.7 MILLION

* AKARI THERAPEUTICS PLC - EXPECT DELAYS IN OPENING SITES FOR HSCT-TMA PROGRAM

* AKARI THERAPEUTICS PLC - EXPECT LONG-TERM SAFETY PROGRAM TO SHIFT TO BEING MANAGED ON COUNTRY BY COUNTRY BASIS & SOME DISRUPTION EXPECTED

* AKARI THERAPEUTICS PLC - FULL DATA FROM PHASE II TRIAL RESULTS WITH NOMACOPAN EXPECTED IN Q2 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: