May 1 (Reuters) - Akari Therapeutics PLC:

* AKARI THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM FULLY RECRUITED PHASE II STUDY OF NOMACOPAN IN BULLOUS PEMPHIGOID PATIENTS

* AKARI THERAPEUTICS PLC - STUDY ACHIEVED PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF NO DRUG-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS

* AKARI THERAPEUTICS PLC - STUDY ACHIEVED MAIN SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS