Feb 20 (Reuters) - Akari Therapeutics PLC:

* AKARI THERAPEUTICS, PLC ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* AKARI THERAPEUTICS - ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS, INCLUDING RAY PRUDO, CO’S CHAIRMAN, TO RECEIVE GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $6 MILLION THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT Source: (bit.ly/2VaUb7k) Further company coverage: