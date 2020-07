July 1 (Reuters) - Akari Therapeutics PLC:

* AKARI THERAPEUTICS ENTERS INTO A SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR UP TO $30 MILLION WITH ASPIRE CAPITAL FUND, LLC

