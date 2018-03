BRIEF-Akari Therapeutics Qtrly Loss Per Common Share $0.01

March 21 (Reuters) - Akari Therapeutics Plc:

* AKARI THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS RECENT CLINICAL PROGRESS

* AKARI THERAPEUTICS PLC - CAPSTONE, PHASE III NAÏVE PNH TRIAL EXPECTED TO OPEN IN Q1 2018

* AKARI THERAPEUTICS - BASED ON CURRENT CASH POSITION AND OPERATING PLAN, EXPECTS HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO Q2 2019

* AKARI THERAPEUTICS PLC - AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPANY HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $28.1 MILLION

* AKARI THERAPEUTICS PLC - QTRLY LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.01