BRIEF-Akari Therapeutics Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.00

May 29 (Reuters) - Akari Therapeutics PLC:

* AKARI THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS RECENT CLINICAL PROGRESS

* AKARI THERAPEUTICS PLC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.00

* AKARI THERAPEUTICS PLC - AKARI’S CLINICAL TRIAL SITES ARE BASED IN AREAS CURRENTLY AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS

* AKARI THERAPEUTICS PLC - ONGOING TRIALS HAVE BEEN HALTED OR DISRUPTED

* AKARI THERAPEUTICS PLC - TOO EARLY TO ASSESS FULL IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ON TRIALS FOR NOMACOPAN

* AKARI THERAPEUTICS PLC - SEES CORONAVIRUS TO AFFECT CO’S ABILITY TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT IN ORIGINAL TIMEFRAME FOR NOMACOPAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: