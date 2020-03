March 25 (Reuters) - AKASOL AG:

* SERIAL PRODUCTION, PROTOTYPE AND SAMPLE CONSTRUCTION CONTINUE

* MANAGEMENT BOARD ANTICIPATES A CONSIDERABLE CATCH-UP EFFECT AFTER CRISIS DUE TO UNCHANGED FORECASTS AND VEHICLE ORDERS FROM ITS CUSTOMERS

* QUANTITIES ANNOUNCED FOR 2020 HAVE NOT YET BEEN REVISED SO FAR BUT HAVE FOR MOST PART BEEN CONFIRMED