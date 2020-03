BRIEF-Akasol Says Production Not Yet At Risk Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

March 17 (Reuters) - AKASOL AG:

* PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN LANGEN IS MORE THAN DOUBLED - SECOND PRODUCTION LINE GOES INTO OPERATION SIX MONTHS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE

* PRODUCTION NOT YET AT RISK DESPITE CORONA CRISIS - SUPPLY CHAIN STABLE

* SERIAL PRODUCTION OF SECOND-GENERATION BATTERY SYSTEMS STARTS BY MID-2020

* CAPACITY AT EUROPE’S LARGEST PRODUCTION SITE FOR BATTERY SYSTEMS WILL INCREASE TO 800 MWH PER YEAR

* LANGEN II COMMISSIONED SIX MONTHS EARLIER THAN PLANNED

* WE EXPECT A STRONG SECOND HALF OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)