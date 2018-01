Jan 31 (Reuters) - AKBANK:

* FY 2017 NET INTEREST INCOME OF 10.54 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 7.95 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 2.74 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 2.40 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* NON-PERFORMING LOANS END OF 2017 4.56 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 4.27 BILLION LIRA AT END OF 2016

* FY 2017 NET PROFIT OF 6.04 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 4.82 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)