March 27 (Reuters) - AKBANK:

* SECURES SYNDICATED LOAN WORTH $1.2 BILLION FROM INTERNATIONAL MARKETS

* USD EQUIVALENT OF 950 MILLION OF SYNDICATED LOAN – HAS A ONE YEAR TENOR, WHEREAS 2 YEAR TENOR IS USD 250 MILLION

* ALL-IN COST FOR ONE YEAR TRANCHES ARE LIBOR + 1.30 PERCENT AND EURIBOR + 1.20 PERCENT

* ALL-IN COST FOR 2 YEAR TRANCHE IS LIBOR + 2.10 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)