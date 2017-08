Aug 15 (Reuters) - AKBANK:

* SECURES A MULTI-CURRENCY SYNDICATED LOAN FACILITY AT AMOUNT OF USD 1.15 BILLION EQUIVALENT COMPRISED OF USD 543 MILLION AND EUR 515 MLN‍​

* THE USD EQUIVALENT OF 945 MILLION – HAS A ONE YEAR TENOR, WHEREAS THE 2 YEAR TENOR IS USD 205 MILLION

* ALL-IN COST FOR THE ONE YEAR TRANCHES ARE LIBOR+1,35% P.A. AND EURIBOR+1,25% P.A.; AND FOR 2 YEAR TRANCHE IS LIBOR+2,20% P.A

