BRIEF-Akcea and Ionis announce filing of new drug submission for Volanesorsen to Health Canada

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Akcea Therapeutics Inc

* Akcea and Ionis announce filing of new drug submission for volanesorsen to Health Canada

* Akcea Therapeutics Inc says ‍Health Canada has also granted priority review for volanesorsen NDS​

* Akcea Therapeutics Inc - We are on track for a potential global commercial launch of volanesorsen in 2018

* Akcea Therapeutics Inc - Akcea plans to file for marketing authorization for volanesorsen to treat FPL in 2019 if data from BROADEN study are positive