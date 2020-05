May 28 (Reuters) - Akcea Therapeutics Inc:

* AKCEA AND IONIS ANNOUNCE PUBLICATION OF LONG-TERM CLINICAL DATA OF TEGSEDI® IN PATIENTS WITH POLYNEUROPATHY DRIVEN BY HEREDITARY TRANSTHYRETIN AMYLOIDOSIS DEMONSTRATING SUSTAINED IMPROVEMENTS AND EVEN GREATER STABILIZATION IN PATIENTS STARTING EARLIER TREATMENT

* AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC - NO NEW SAFETY CONCERNS WERE IDENTIFIED IN PATIENTS TREATED WITH TEGSEDI IN OLE STUDY