May 14 (Reuters) - Akcea Therapeutics Inc:

* AKCEA ANNOUNCES APPROVAL FOR REIMBURSEMENT OF TEGSEDI® (INOTERSEN) IN SPAIN FOR TREATMENT OF HEREDITARY TRANSTHYRETIN AMYLOIDOSIS WITH POLYNEUROPATHY

