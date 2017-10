Aug 8 (Reuters) - Akcea Therapeutics Inc:

* Akcea reports financial results and highlights for second quarter 2017

* Q2 loss per share $0.41

* Akcea Therapeutics Inc - ‍expects its g&a expenses to continue to increase as company continues to prepare to launch volanesorsen​

* Akcea Therapeutics Inc - ‍Akcea's revenue for three ended june 30, 2017 was $14.1 million​