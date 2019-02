BRIEF-Akcea Therapeutics Says Co Will Receive A $150 Mln License Fee That Will Be Split Equally With Ionis

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Akcea Therapeutics Inc:

* AKCEA-APO(A)-LRX ADVANCES AS LEADING PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY EXERCISES OPTION TO LICENSE

* AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC - AKCEA WILL RECEIVE A $150 MILLION LICENSE FEE THAT WILL BE SPLIT EQUALLY WITH IONIS

* AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC - PHASE 3 PLANNING AND INITIATION ACTIVITIES UNDERWAY

* AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC - NOVARTIS HAS EXERCISED ITS OPTION TO LICENSE AKCEA-APO(A)-LRX

* AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC - NOVARTIS TO ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR ALL FUTURE DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES FOR AKCEA-APO(A)-LRX

* AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC - AKCEA WILL SETTLE ITS $75 MILLION OBLIGATION TO IONIS IN AKCEA COMMON STOCK.