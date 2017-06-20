FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
BRIEF-Akcea Therapeutics sees IPO price to be between $12-$14/shr
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2017 / 10:21 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Akcea Therapeutics sees IPO price to be between $12-$14/shr

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Akcea Therapeutics Inc:

* Sees IPO of 9.62 million shares of common stock - SEC filing

* Akcea Therapeutics Inc says initial public offering price expected to be between $12.00 and $14.00 per share

* Akcea Therapeutics Inc says intends to use about $80.0 million of IPO proceeds to complete planned Phase 3 development for Volanesorsen in both FCS and FPL

* Akcea Therapeutics Inc says intends to use about $30.0 million of IPO proceeds to complete planned Phase 2 program for Akcea-APO(A)-LRX

* Akcea Therapeutics Inc says intends to use about $16.0 million of IPO proceeds to complete the planned Phase 2 program for Akcea-ANGPTL3-LRX Source text: (bit.ly/2tnlFG9)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.