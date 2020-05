May 5 (Reuters) - Akebia Therapeutics Inc:

* AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL PHASE 3 PROGRAM OF VADADUSTAT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA DUE TO CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE IN ADULT PATIENTS ON DIALYSIS

* AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC - VADADUSTAT ACHIEVED PRIMARY EFFICACY AND CARDIOVASCULAR SAFETY ENDPOINTS

* AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC - VADADUSTAT ALSO ACHIEVED PRIMARY SAFETY ENDPOINT OF INNO(2)VATE PROGRAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: