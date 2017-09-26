FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Akebia announces positive top-line results from phase 2 study of vadadustat in Japanese patients
#Market News
September 26, 2017 / 11:18 AM / in 24 days

BRIEF-Akebia announces positive top-line results from phase 2 study of vadadustat in Japanese patients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Akebia Therapeutics Inc

* Akebia announces positive top-line results from phase 2 study of vadadustat in Japanese patients with non-dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease

* Says ‍phase 3 study in Japan expected to commence by year-end 2017​

* Says co provides Mitsubishi Tanabe with option to access global phase 3 vadadustat data for payments of up to $25 million​

* Says ‍results confirm findings from previous studies of vadadustat​

* Akebia Therapeutics Inc says MTPC will be responsible for all costs associated with phase 3 vadadustat program in Japan

* Akebia Therapeutics Inc says expects to submit a Japanese New Drug Application (JNDA) for vadadustat with an anticipated launch in 2020. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
