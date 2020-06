June 18 (Reuters) - Akebia Therapeutics Inc:

* AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC - DAVID SPELLMAN IS JOINING AKEBIA AS ITS NEW SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CFO AND TREASURER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 29, 2020

* AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS - SPELLMAN WILL JOIN AKEBIA FROM INTARCIA THERAPEUTICS

* AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC - SPELLMAN WILL SUCCEED JASON A. AMELLO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: