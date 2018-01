BRIEF-Akebia Therapeutics Announces Positive Results From Study Of Vadadustat In Japanese

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Akebia Therapeutics Inc:

* AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY OF VADADUSTAT IN JAPANESE PATIENTS WITH ANEMIA ASSOCIATED WITH DIALYSIS-DEPENDENT CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE

* DATA CONSISTENT WITH FINDINGS FROM PREVIOUS STUDIES​

* ‍PHASE 3 STUDY OF NON-DIALYSIS PATIENTS IN JAPAN ONGOING; PHASE 3 STUDIES OF DIALYSIS PATIENTS TO BEGIN IN 2018​

* STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENTS IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT OBSERVED IN VADADUSTAT GROUP 150 MG (P = 0.0004) COMPARED TO PLACEBO​

* STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENTS ALSO OBSERVED IN VADADUSTAT GROUPS 300 MG(P<0.0001), 600 MG(P< 0.0001),COMPARED TO PLACEBO​

* SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR STUDIES

* NO DEATHS WERE REPORTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: