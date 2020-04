April 8 (Reuters) - Akebia Therapeutics Inc:

* ON APRIL 2 ENTERED INTO A SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH STA PHARMACEUTICAL HONG KONG LIMITED, A SUBSIDIARY OF WUXI APPTEC

* SUPPLY AGREEMENT INCLUDES TERMS AND CONDITIONS UNDER WHICH WUXI STA WILL MANUFACTURE VADADUSTAT API FOR COMMERCIAL USE Source text: (bit.ly/3e7qafy) Further company coverage: