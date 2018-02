BRIEF-Akebia Therapeutics Gives Update On Vadadustat Development Program

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Akebia Therapeutics Inc:

* AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES UPDATE ON VADADUSTAT DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

* AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC - TARGETS FULL ENROLLMENT FOR INNO(2)VATE AND PRO(2)TECT BY END OF 2018

* AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC - CONFIRMS EXPECTATION OF TOP-LINE RESULTS FOR INNO(2)VATE & PRO(2)TECT IN 2019, SUBJECT TO ACCRUAL OF MACE EVENTS

* AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC - PARTNER MITSUBISHI TANABE PHARMA CORP INITIATES PHASE 3 NDD-CKD AND DD-CKD PROGRAM IN JAPAN