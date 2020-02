Feb 18 (Reuters) - Akebia Therapeutics Inc:

* AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS - ON FEB. 14, ENTERED AGREEMENT RELATING TO VIFOR PHARMA’S DEAL WITH THIRD PARTY TO PURCHASE PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER ISSUED BY FDA

* AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC - PURSUANT TO LETTER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PAY VIFOR PHARMA $10 MILLION WITHIN 15 BUSINESS DAYS AFTER CLOSING OF PRV PURCHASE Source: (bit.ly/3259vUc) Further company coverage: