June 29 (Reuters) - Akebia Therapeutics Inc:

* AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES APPROVAL OF VADADUSTAT IN JAPAN FOR THE TREATMENT OF ANEMIA DUE TO CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE IN DIALYSIS-DEPENDENT AND NON-DIALYSIS DEPENDENT ADULT PATIENTS

* AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS INC - VADADUSTAT WILL BE MARKETED BY MTPC IN JAPAN UNDER TRADE NAME VAFSEO