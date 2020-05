May 5 (Reuters) - Akebia Therapeutics Inc:

* AKEBIA ANNOUNCED POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL PHASE 3 PROGRAM OF VADADUSTAT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA DUE TO CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE IN ADULT PATIENTS ON DIALYSIS; REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $88.5 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $77.5 MILLION

* COMPANY’S CASH RUNWAY EXTENDS WELL INTO 2021

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.47