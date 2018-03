March 22 (Reuters) - AKELIUS RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY AB (PUBL) :

* AKELIUS ADOPTS NEW FINANCE POLICY

* NEW FINANCE POLICY STATES THAT CO’S RATING FROM STANDARD AND POOR’S SHOULD BE AT LEAST BBB

* NEW FINANCE POLICY STATES THAT CO WILL HAVE GOAL OF ACHIEVING BBB+ OR HIGHER