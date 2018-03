March 13 (Reuters) - AKELIUS RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY AB (PUBL) :

* PROPOSES NEW ISSUE OF 126,229,740 COMMON SHARES AT SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SEK 68 PER SHARE​

* SUBSCRIPTION OF SHARES TO TAKE PLACE FROM APRIL 20 TO MAY 4, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)