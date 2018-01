BRIEF-Aker ASA plans NOK-denominated 5-year bond issue

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Aker Asa:

* FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS AND POTENTIAL NEW BOND ISSUE

* ‍HAS ENGAGED ARCTIC SECURITIES, NORDEA AND SEB TO ARRANGE A SERIES OF FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS IN NORDIC REGION, COMMENCING ON TUESDAY 16 JANUARY 2018​

* ‍A NOK DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED BOND ISSUE WITH FIVE YEAR TENOR MAY FOLLOW, SUBJECT TO INTER ALIA MARKET CONDITIONS​

* ‍PROCEEDS FROM POTENTIAL BOND ISSUE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)