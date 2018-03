March 21 (Reuters) - Aker Asa:

* AKER ASA: RESTRUCTURING OF NORSKE SKOG

* ‍AKER CAPITAL AND OCEANWOOD HAVE DECIDED TO TERMINATE THEIR AGREEMENT ON NORSKE SKOG​

* ‍PARTIES DID NOT COME TO AN AGREEMENT REGARDING TERMS OF A JOINT BID FOR NORSKE SKOG​

* ‍OCEANWOOD HAS INFORMED AKER CAPITAL THAT IT HAS PROCEEDED IN PROCESS WITHOUT AKER CAPITAL​

* ‍AKER CAPITAL WILL NOT PLACE AN INDEPENDENT BID FOR NORSKE SKOG​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)