March 15 (Reuters) - Aker Bp Asa:

* ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* ‍HAS PRICED ITS OFFERING OF $500 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025 AT PAR​

* ‍INTEREST WILL BE PAYABLE SEMI-ANNUALLY. OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON OR ABOUT MARCH 22, 2018​

* ‍INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PARTIALLY REPAY (WITHOUT CANCELLING) DRAWN COMMITMENTS UNDER COMPANY’S RESERVES-BASED LENDING FACILITY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)