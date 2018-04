April 17 (Reuters) - Aker BP ASA:

* AKERBP: FIRST QUARTER 2018 PRODUCTION

* PRODUCED 158.6 THOUSAND BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENTS PER DAY IN Q1 2018 VERSUS 135.6 THOUSAND BOED IN Q4

* AKER BP’S INTEREST IN THE VALHALL AND HOD FIELDS INCREASED TO 90% FROM FIRST QUARTER 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)