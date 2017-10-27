FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aker Solutions bolsters London LNG team with four hires
October 27, 2017 / 6:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Aker Solutions bolsters London LNG team with four hires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Aker Solutions Asa

* Says is bolstering its liquefied natural gas capabilities to capitalize on an expected surge in global demand for the fuel

* Says has hired four leading specialists with extensive experience from executing more than 30 lng projects globally

* The new London-based team is part of the company’s front end group, which provides early-phase engineering and consultancy services for energy projects

* Aker Solutions is involved in a number of LNG projects around the world, including a liquefaction facility in the U.S. and a floating LNG facility in West Africa

* Says demand for gas is expected to outpace oil and coal over the next 20 years, with LNG consumption more than doubling Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)

