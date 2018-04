BRIEF-Aker Solutions CEO: Tie-up of Subsea 7 and McDermott would reduce competition

April 27 (Reuters) - The CEO and the CFO of Aker Solutions ASA made the following statements on Friday:

* CFO: EXPECTS MARKET ACTIVITY IN BRAZIL TO PICK UP “VERY SOON”

* CEO: EXPECTS MARGINS TO GO UP, BUT DOESN’T EXPECT TO SEE THE SAME PRICE INFLATION AS IN THE PAST

* CEO SAYS IS WATCHING “VERY CLOSELY” SUBSEA 7 MOVE TO ACQUIRE MCDERMOTT

* CEO SAYS HE DOESN’T EXPECT BIG IMPACT ON AKER SOLUTIONS IF PROPOSED SUBSEA 7-MCDERMOTT DEAL GOES THROUGH

* CEO SAYS CONSOLIDATION WOULD RESULT IN LESS COMPETITION, LESS CHOICE FOR CLIENTS

* CEO: “WE ARE CONVINCED THAT WE CAN REMAIN, TO STAND ALONE, AND THE Q1 ORDER INTAKE PROVES THAT, BUT IT’S UP TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS AND THE BOARD”

* CEO SAYS THE COMPANY EXPECTS ORDERS FROM OUTSIDE NORWAY TO BE TWICE AS HIGH AS IN NORWAY AFTER 2020-2022

* CEO: SEES GREAT OPPORTUNITIES FOR FIELD MODIFICATION PROJECTS IN NORWAY FOR A LONG TIME Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)