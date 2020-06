June 30 (Reuters) - Akero Therapeutics Inc:

* AKERO ANNOUNCES STRONGLY POSITIVE HISTOLOGICAL DATA ACROSS ALL EFRUXIFERMIN DOSE GROUPS IN 16-WEEK PHASE 2A BALANCED STUDY IN NASH PATIENTS

* AKERO THERAPEUTICS INC - TREATMENT WITH EFX WAS GENERALLY REPORTED TO BE WELL TOLERATED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: