BRIEF-Akero Therapeutics Reports Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.42

May 13 (Reuters) - Akero Therapeutics Inc:

* AKERO THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* AKERO THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.42

* AKERO THERAPEUTICS - EXPECTS TO HAVE DRUG PRODUCT AVAILABLE IN Q4 2020 TO SUPPLY PHASE 2B PORTION OF PHASE 2B/3 CLINICAL TRIAL BEGINNING IN H1 2021

* AKERO THERAPEUTICS INC - COMMERCIAL-SCALE MANUFACTURING OF GMP DRUG SUBSTANCE WAS COMPLETED IN APRIL 2020, WITHOUT ANY IMPACT FROM COVID-19

* AKERO THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECTS LONGER-TERM PHASE 2B/3 CLINICAL TRIAL TO COMMENCE DURING FIRST HALF OF 2021

* AKERO THERAPEUTICS INC - BEGAN SCREENING FOR COHORT C ON MAY 7, 2020 AND EXPECTS TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN Q2 OF THIS YEAR