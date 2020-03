March 24 (Reuters) - Akers Biosciences Inc:

* AKERS BIOSCIENCES ACQUIRES LICENSES TO CORONAVIRUS VACCINE CANDIDATE FROM PREMAS BIOTECH

* AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC - ACQUIRING CYSTRON BIOTECH LLC FOR A $1 MILLION UPFRONT PAYMENT, 622,756 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AND A ROYALTY ON NET SALES.

* AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC - RAPID COMMERCIAL SCALE-UP PROCESSES IN PLACE WITH PREMAS BASED ON GENETICALLY ENGINEERED YEAST PLATFORM