April 6 (Reuters) - Akers Biosciences Inc:

* AKERS BIOSCIENCES AND PREMAS BIOTECH ANNOUNCE PROGRESS IN ITS VACCINE DEVELOPMENT FOR COVID-19

* AKERS BIOSCIENCES - COMPLETED MILESTONE OF OBTAINING CLONES OF ALL THREE CORONAVIRUS ANTIGENS, SPIKE (S), ENVELOPE (E), AND MEMBRANE (M)