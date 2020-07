BRIEF-Akers Biosciences, Premas Biotech Announce Initiation Of Animal Studies For Sars-Cov-2 Vaccine Candidate In India

July 7 (Reuters) - Akers Biosciences Inc:

* AKERS BIOSCIENCES AND PREMAS BIOTECH ANNOUNCE INITIATION OF ANIMAL STUDIES

* AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC SAYS WITH ITS PARTNER, PREMAS BIOTECH, INITIATION OF ANIMAL STUDIES FOR ITS SARS-COV-2 VACCINE CANDIDATE IN INDIA

* AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC - PREMAS HAS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED MANUFACTURING PROCESS FOR VLP (VIRUS LIKE PARTICLE) VACCINE CANDIDATE

* AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC - 4-WEEK TEST IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACEBO CONTROLLED, BLINDED, AND RANDOMIZED, IN MICE

* AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC - PREMAS IS ALSO CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN COMMUNICATIONS WITH REGULATORY AUTHORITIES IN BOTH INDIA AND UNITED STATES

* AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC - DATA FROM THIS STUDY IS EXPECTED IN APPROXIMATELY SIX WEEKS

* AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC - AKERS HAS DETERMINED THAT IT WILL CEASE SHIPPING ITS PIFA HEPARIN / PLATELET FACTOR 4 RAPID ASSAY PRODUCTS

* AKERS BIOSCIENCES - AKERS WILL NO LONGER FOCUS ON DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURE, AND SUPPLY OF RAPID, POINT OF CARE SCREENING AND TESTING PRODUCTS

* AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC - PREMAS PLANS TO ADMINISTER TEST ACROSS DIFFERENT DOSE AMOUNTS, INCLUDING AMOUNTS THAT WOULD BE APPLICABLE TO HUMANS