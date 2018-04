April 25 (Reuters) - Akers Biosciences Inc:

* AKERS BIOSCIENCES - BOARD TERMINATED RAYMOND AKERS FROM POSITION AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, CHIEF SCIENTIFIC DIRECTOR AND SECRETARY OF COMPANY

* AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC - RAYMOND AKERS CONTINUES AS A MEMBER OF BOARD - SEC FILING

* AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC - APPOINTED RICHARD CARLYLE TARBOX III AS INTERIM NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN