May 14 (Reuters) - Akers Biosciences Inc:

* AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC - ON MAY 14, CO AND SELLERS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO MEMBERSHIP INTEREST PURCHASE AGREEMENT

* AKERS BIOSCIENCES - EQUITY OFFERING PAYMENTS FOR OFFERING CONSUMMATED BEFORE SEPT 23 SHALL BE ACCRUED, BUT SHALL NOT BE DUE, PAYABLE UNTIL SEPT 24

* AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC - OTHER PROVISIONS OF MIPA REMAIN UNMODIFIED AND IN FULL FORCE AND EFFECT Source text: [bit.ly/2WYEQFQ] Further company coverage: