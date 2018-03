March 26 (Reuters) - Akers Biosciences Inc:

* AKERS BIOSCIENCES SIGNS US DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH DIAGNOSTICA STAGO

* AKERS BIOSCIENCES - ENTERED 3-YEAR NATIONAL DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH DIAGNOSTICA STAGO INC

* AKERS BIOSCIENCES - AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF CO'S RAPID TEST FOR HEPARIN-INDUCED THROMBOCYTOPENIA ACROSS US