Nov 23 (Reuters) - Aker Asa

* Q3 net asset value NOK 34.7​ billion (NOK 28.8 billion in Q2 2017)

* ‍this year we will receive more than nok 1.5 billion in upstream dividend to Aker and next year we expect even more​

* Q3 pretax result nok 229‍​ million (nok 158 million in q3 2016)