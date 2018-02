Feb 26 (Reuters) - AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE:

* EXPECTS EUR 2.5 BILLION REVENUE BY 2022 WITHIN CLEAR 2022 PLAN

* EXPECTS EUR 250 MILLION RECURRING OPERATING RESULT BY 2022

* INTENDS TO REACH 25,000 STAFF MEMBERS WITHIN 4 YRS

* EXPECTS EUR 150 MILLION EUR FREE CASH FLOW BY 2022