BRIEF-AKKA Technologies FY Net Result Up At 73.3 Million Euros

March 17 (Reuters) -

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE UP 19.7% TO EUR 1.80 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.51 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CURRENT OPERATING RESULT EUR 143.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 118.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET RESULT UP 38% TO EUR 73.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 53.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TO COMMUNICATE 2020 PROSPECTS WHEN BETTER VISIBILITY OF ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

* FREE CASH FLOW EUR 99 MILLION, REPRESENTING 5.5% OF GROUP REVENUE

* NET DEBT EUR 73 MILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2019

* EXPECTS CORONAVIRUS CRISIS TO IMPACT BUSINESS ACTIVITIES Source text: bit.ly/2xMUqvx Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)