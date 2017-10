Sept 26 (Reuters) - AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 666.5 MILLION VERSUS 550.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET INCOME EUR 17.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 29.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 26.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GROUP SEES 2018 REVENUE ABOVE PREVIOUS EXPECTATIONS

* GROUP NOW ANTICIPATES ORGANIC GROWTH OF SALES ABOVE 5 PERCENT IN 2017

* IN 2018 GROUP SEES OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 8 PERCENT AND 10 PERCENT