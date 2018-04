April 26 (Reuters) - AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE:

* Q1 REVENUE ECONOMIC GROWTH: FRANCE 10.6 PERCENT; GERMANY 9.3 PERCENT; INTERNATIONAL (EXCLUDING. GERMANY) 11.0 PERCENT

* CLEAR 2022 OBJECTIVES: EUR 2.5 BILLION REVENUE; EUR 250 MILLION OPERATING RESULT FROM ACTIVITY; EUR 150 MILLION FREE CASH FLOW

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 353.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 328.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES SOLID GROWTH WITH ANOTHER IMPROVEMENT OF MARGINS IN 2018